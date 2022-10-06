Princess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood

Princess Kate has spoken of her experiences with motherhood during a visit to a hospital in Surrey on Wednesday, 5 October.

The Princess of Wales, who shares children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with husband Prince William - spoke with new mothers whilst on a tour of the maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital.

“No matter how much everyone tells you what you expect, it’s a shock to the system, isn’t it? You have this idea of what will happen, but every single birth is different,” Princess Kate said.

