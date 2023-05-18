This record-breaking ice cream will cost you more than a family holiday

Japanese ice cream brand Cellato has set the Guinness World Record for the most expensive frozen treat.

And if you fancy tasting the world’s most expensive ice cream, you’ll have to dig deep into your pocket, because a few scoops will set you back more than a family holiday.

Priced at a staggering 873,400 Japanese yen (£5,469, or $6,696), the ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses.

The flagship treat is named Byakuya and has an expensive price tag due to the inflated price is the ingredients.

