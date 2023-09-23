A woman has a £12k hole in her roof caused by a block of ice - which may have fallen from a landing plane.

Dr Carla George, 45, was on a work call when she heard a massive bang last week on 12 September.

She thought some boxes must have fallen in the attic at her home in Banbury, however, when she went to investigate she realised she could see blue sky - and found a large block of ice on the floor.

Dr Carla claims a firefighter told her it was likely caused by ice falling from a plane on its way into Heathrow.

She has been quoted £12,000 to fix the roof.