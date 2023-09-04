More than 7,000 dancers gather at Indian festival to set world record

Over 7,000 members of a women’s collective gathered in the state of Kerala, India, to perform a traditional Thiruvathira dance and break a world record.

Kudumbashree, one of the largest women’s organisations in the world, secured a spot in the Talent World Records and the Limca Book of World Records for the highest number of participants for a dance performance.

As many as 7,027 women took part in the impressive effort.

The dance took place in a field at the Kuttanellur Government College in Thrissur.

It was organised as part of the district celebrations.