Surgeons remove 63 spoons from man’s stomach after he ate cutlery for over a year
Surgeons in India removed a total of 63 spoons from the stomach of a man who is believed to have been eating the cutlery for over a year.
The 32-year-old was admitted to hospital with a severe stomach ache, and upon examination, doctors were shocked by what they found.
Dr Rakesh Khuran performed the urgent two-hour operation in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.
The patient's family believe he was fed the spoons whilst undergoing treatment for drug addiction at a local clinic.
