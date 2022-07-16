Escaped goat leads Indiana officers on unusual chase

Police in Indiana have shared footage of a rather unusual foot chase that saw an officer catch and “detain” a goat.

The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department were alerted to a possibly injured animal that had been wandering around local back gardens.

Officers, along with an animal care unit, arrived at the scene and quickly worked to “skillfully detain” the goat.

Posting the video on social media, police confirmed that the animal was not injured and just lost.

It will be properly fed and taken care of while its owner is located.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.