iPhone owner ‘tortured’ by glitch going off at same time every day

An iPhone user took to TikTok to share how she was being “tortured” by a glitch going off on the device at the same time every day for at least for years.

Angele Sofia explained that the issue began “out of the blue” and means that her alarm goes off every day at the same time, despite her “never” having one set at that time.

Even TikTok users who said they are Apple employees in comments were stumped by the problem.

Angele Sofia says she has tried every possible solution, including deleting every app the alarm could have come from and rebooting the device.