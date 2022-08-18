Tourists filmed surfing along canals in Venice

Two surfers were spotted whizzing through a canal in Venice, prompting outrage from the city’s mayor.

Footage posted on the “Venezia NON è Disneyland“ Instagram page shows two people riding electric surfboards along the Grand Canal, the city’s main thoroughfare.

Luigi Brugnaro described the pair as “two overbearing idiots making a mockery of this city” and offered to buy dinner for anyone who identified them.

Mr Brugnaro later said that the surfers had been identified and had their boards confiscated.

According to local paper Il Gazzetino, the pair were fined €1,500 (£1,265) each.

