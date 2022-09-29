‘Today is all about me’: Gino D’Acampo takes Holly and Phillip’s spot on This Morning

Italian presenter Gino D’Acampo took Holly and Phillip’s seat to present ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, 29 September.

“Buongiorno and welcome to your Thursday This Morning. Yes guys, today is going to be a Gino special. It’s going to be all about me, because finally, I’ve taken over the show,” he gleefully informed viewers.

The celebrity chef then introduced his “guests,” Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who had taken his spot in the kitchen.

Holly then says, “Gino is going to be staying with us throughout the show, so do hold on tight, because literally anything could happen.”

