Susanna Reid announces summer break from Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid has said that she is taking a break from ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain for the summer.

The presenter made the announcement during her appearance on Tuesday’s show (13 July) with Ed Balls.

Fellow ITV presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are also taking a break for the summer, returning to This Morning in September.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody but I leave you in the capable hands of this wonderful team”, Reid said.

