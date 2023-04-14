Charity allotment founder ‘blown away’ as salt attack prompts £170k in donations

The charity allotment founder who went viral after her vegetable patch was attacked by salt has been ‘blown away’ by over £170,000 in donations.

Carly Burd, from Harlow in Essex, has been growing vegetables throughout the cost of living crisis to help feed families in need.

However, she revealed on TikTok that her plot of over 300 newly-planted potatoes and onions had been destroyed by vandals, sparking outrage.

“I feel like I’ve got the whole country behind me... and I really, really appreciate it”, she told ITV.

She’s now hoping to open her second allotment.

