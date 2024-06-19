A Love Island star who suffered an allergic reaction on an Emirates flight has called for all airlines to ban nuts.

Jack Fowler, 28, says he nearly died after being served chicken curry containing cashew nuts, despite allegedly informing a flight attendant that he had a severe nut allergy.

He shared a video of himself using his EpiPen during the flight to Dubai, adding that there was “real possibility” he could have died on the plane because he needed emergency treatment.

“What is it going to take until nuts are taken off flights completely?” Fowler questioned as he discussed his ordeal on Good Morning Britain.

“It’s incredible that nuts are still served on flights.”

Emirates provided the following statement to The Independent: “We are sorry to hear of Mr Fowler’s experience and our teams on ground are providing him with all possible assistance. The safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously.

“While Emirates aims to cater to customers with specific needs by offering a variety of special meals that cover medical, dietary, and religious requirements, we cannot guarantee a nut-free inflight environment. We urge travellers with dietary or other medical requirements to check our website and consult their doctor before travel.”