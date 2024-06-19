Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:53
Love Island star who suffered allergic reaction on flight calls for nuts to be banned by all airlines
A Love Island star who suffered an allergic reaction on an Emirates flight has called for all airlines to ban nuts.
Jack Fowler, 28, says he nearly died after being served chicken curry containing cashew nuts, despite allegedly informing a flight attendant that he had a severe nut allergy.
He shared a video of himself using his EpiPen during the flight to Dubai, adding that there was “real possibility” he could have died on the plane because he needed emergency treatment.
“What is it going to take until nuts are taken off flights completely?” Fowler questioned as he discussed his ordeal on Good Morning Britain.
“It’s incredible that nuts are still served on flights.”
Emirates provided the following statement to The Independent: “We are sorry to hear of Mr Fowler’s experience and our teams on ground are providing him with all possible assistance. The safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously.
“While Emirates aims to cater to customers with specific needs by offering a variety of special meals that cover medical, dietary, and religious requirements, we cannot guarantee a nut-free inflight environment. We urge travellers with dietary or other medical requirements to check our website and consult their doctor before travel.”
Up next
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
04:08
Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set
04:10
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:15
Putin has made North Korea trip ‘in desperation’, says Antony Blinken
01:23
Kim Jong-un greets Putin on red carpet as he makes Pyongyang trip
00:29
Watch: Putin and Kim Jong-un awkwardly debate who gets in car first
00:36
German police seize cocaine in ‘largest bust Europe has ever seen’
00:36
Kobbie Mainoo discusses Bukayo Saka’s influence on England squad
00:25
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates in face of Czech Republic goalkeeper
00:47
Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA’s Olympic ceremony uniforms
00:34
Euro 2024: Scotland fans play bagpipes outside Cologne Cathedral
00:54
Raging California wildfire prompts evacuations in Los Angeles County
00:41
Oil spill blackens parts of Singapore coastline
02:24
Indonesia: Floods swamp homes forcing mass evacuations
00:30