Woman takes cardboard cut-out of Jacob Elordi on ‘date’

A woman brought a cardboard cut-out of Jacob Elordi to a restaurant in Texas,

The TikToker shared the video with her nearly 270k followers in which she took the cut-out to a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, while dressed in an Elvis costume.

She ordered the smothered chicken and mimed feeding the cut-out pieces of her dinner, referring to the cardboard as “pookie wookie.”

The servers joined in on the fun also, with one taking the billboard and announcing to the entire restaurant: “We have a very special guest with us tonight.”

Fellow diners cheered and clapped for the cut-out’s “first date.”