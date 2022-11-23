Japanese vlogger reviews Wetherspoons full English fry-up

A Japanese vlogger filmed himself during his first-ever trip to Wetherspoons, where he tucked into a classic full English fry-up.

Daichi Ishizawa gives the chain a rave review, particularly enjoying the sausages in HP sauce and “awesome” hash browns.

The black pudding, however, failed to impress.

“When it comes to prices and food quality, we have similar things in Japan, and maybe other countries have too, but we can’t copy the atmosphere and I liked it so much,” he said.

