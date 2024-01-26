Jay Leno recalls horrific details of car fire: ‘Pillow melted to my face’

Jay Leno has recalled horrific details of a car fire in which he suffered serious burns.

The comedian, 73, was treated for third-degree burns after a garage fire in November 2022.

Gas ignited while he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car, and his face was caught in the flames.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, the former Tonight Show host told the broadcaster: "‘My face [had been] on fire and I went to bed and when I woke up, the pillow had melted to my face."