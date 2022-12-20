Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan article breaks Ipso complaints record

Jeremy Clarkson's column where he expressed hatred for the Duchess of Sussex has broken Ipso records as the most complained about article ever.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation received more than 17,500 complaints - more than the total amount they received in 2021.

In his piece for The Sun, the former Top Gear presenter said he dreamed of the day Meghan would be paraded “naked” through “every town in Britain” while crowds threw “lumps of excrement at her.”

Mr Clarkson has since said he is "horrified" by the "hurt" caused, pledging he "shall be more careful in future."

