Jeremy Renner marks one year since ICU release after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has marked one year since his release from intensive care following a snowplough accident.

The Marvel actor declared himself a “lucky man” one year after being discharged from the hospital where he was treated for the serious injuries he sustained in the freak incident on 1 January 2023.

“My friend reminded me I got home from ICU a year ago. Lucky man...” Renner wrote, sharing a post on social media on Monday 15 January.

“I was reminded that love, goodwill, hard work and a legion of good humans are getting me through every day... Bless you all.”