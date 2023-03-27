Jeremy Renner shares first clip of himself walking again after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has shared the first video of himself walking after he was critically injured in a snowplough accident.

The actor posted this video showing him using an “anti-gravity” treadmill on his Instagram story.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” he wrote on the video’s caption.

He later tweeted: “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.”

