JLo and Ben Affleck pictured smiling together after separation rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured smiling together as rumours swirled that the married couple are filing for divorce.

The singer, 54, and the actor, 51, first began a relationship in the early 2000s and were engaged before calling it off.

They started dating again in 2021 and got married the following year in Las Vegas.

JLo and Affleck have been the subject of multiple media reports claiming the pair are experiencing marriage "issues," with some saying the Gone Girl star has moved out of their $60m home in Beverly Hills.

They have not publicly commented on the rumours.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lopez and Affleck for comment.