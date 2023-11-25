Watch: Irish pub releases ‘John Lewis-style’ Christmas advert

An Irish pub has given John Lewis a run for its money after imitating a Christmas advert in the style of the popular retailer.

Charlies Bar, a pub in Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, created an advert which shows an elderly gentleman going about his day before enjoying a pint of Guinness with friends and strangers.

The pub posted the advert on TikTok and has viewed more than a quarter of a million times on the platform.

The idea of a narrative-driven Christmas advert was popularised by John Lewis, the British department store chain, whose yearly offering is hotly anticipated.