Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont ‘renew wedding vows’ before announcing divorce

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont "renewed" their wedding vows in the Meet The Richardsons series five finale before the couple announced their real-life divorce.

The pair play exaggerated versions of themselves in the Dave comedy show.

In the final episode of the latest series, Richardson and Beaumont set out to renew their vows in their back garden before they're interrupted by Charlie Cooper, who has done a screen test to become Beaumont's "husband" in series six.

The couple, who have a daughter together, shared a joint statement on Friday, 12 April, saying they had “amicably made the difficult decision to divorce" after nine years of marriage.