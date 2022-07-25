‘I was in awe’: Josie Gibson praises NHS after spending night in hospital with son

Josie Gibson was close to tears as she praised the NHS on Monday, revealing her son was taken to hospital over the weekend.

The Big Brother winner - who hosted This Morning alongside Craig Doyle - was discussing a report that claims the health service is facing the “greatest workforce crisis” in its history.

“How amazing to keep doing your job when you’ve got all this in a crumbled system,” Gibson said, revealing the surgeon she spoke to had to work a 12-hour shift without a lunch break the day they operated on her son.

