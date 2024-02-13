Justin Bieber and wife Hailey surprise customers by serving up sundaes at supermarket

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, shocked customers at an upmarket supermarket by jumping behind the counter to serve up sundaes.

The couple stunned shoppers at Erewhon in Beverly Hills by handing out a soft-serve version of Hailey’s strawberry glaze skin smoothie ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Their appearance came on Monday 12 February, hours after the Super Bowl, where Justin was rumoured to perform with Usher during the halftime show.

While the pair were in attendance to watch the game, Bieber was not part of the show.