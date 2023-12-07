Runaway kangaroo captured by Durham police

A runaway kangaroo that was spotted hopping around Oshawa, Canada, was captured by Durham police on Monday (4 December).

Officers from Durham Regional Police Service went “above and beyond ‘roo-tine’ duty” in securing the safety of the marsupial, the department said.

The animal was in a truck travelling to a zoo in Quebec when it escaped during a brief rest stop last Thursday, Cameron Preyde, park supervisor and head keeper for the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm, told CBC.

She was returned to the zoo after four days on the run.