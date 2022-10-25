Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech following Kanye West’s antisemitic comments

Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech following antisemitic comments made by her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, saying it is “never OK or excusable”.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, the reality star said that she “stands together” with the Jewish community.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian wrote.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

On Tuesday, Adidas confirmed they have ended their brand partnership with West.

