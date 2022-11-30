Kanye West claims his bank accounts were frozen by the IRS

Kanye West claims the IRS has frozen his bank accounts as he owes nearly $50 million in taxes.

The rapper, known as Ye, made the claim when appearing on the Timecast IRL podcast, in an episode dropped on 28 November.

"I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning," he said, adding they put a "$75m hold" on four of his accounts.

Ye said he spent "six hours" working out how much he owed, and came to the whopping sum.

He admitted that he isn't "the most financially literate person."

