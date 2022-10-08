Kayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to ‘jail’ than wear her Prada outfit

Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West still criticises what she wears.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim travels to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show.

During the trip, Kardashian also wore a series of outfits sent to her by the designer, including a burnt orange jumpsuit.

“The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that,” West texted Kardashian, in a message she read from her phone.

