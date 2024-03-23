Dame Joan Collins has shared her “great admiration” for the Princess of Wales after sharing her cancer diagnosis.

Collins lost her sister, Jackie, to cancer in 2015, but appeared optimistic for the royal, who found out she had it following major abdominal surgery in January.

“I think we’re all going to pray for her. And I think that she is going to survive. She’s going to come out of this feeling strong. She’s young”, Collins told GB News.

Kate will now undergo a course of “preventative” chemotherapy.