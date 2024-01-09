Princess of Wales’s most iconic outfits of 2023 as she celebrates 42nd birthday

As the Princess of Wales celebrates her 42nd birthday, this footage takes a look back at her most iconic outfits of 2023.

Kate began her year of fashion moments by donning a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress paired with black opera gloves for the Baftas.

The Princess of Wales closed out 2023 wearing a bright purple Emilia Wickstead trouser suit, which she previously wore for a visit to Northern Island in 2021 with the Prince of Wales.

The royal family celebrated the Princess of Wales’s 42nd by posting a new behind-the-scenes photo of Kate on King Charles III’s coronation day.