Public speaking can be daunting for the best of us, and it seems the Princess of Wales shares the same nervous feeling many of us get when it comes to important events.

Wearing a purple suit, Kate Middleton arrived at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London to co-host the event with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate greeted Cotton with a warm smile.

When Cotton asks the Princess how she is feeling.

She replies: “Good, a bit nervous, but excited too.”