Princess Kate’s Shaping Us campaign highlights importance of early childhood

Princess Kate has launched her “life’s work”, a new campaign to highlight the importance of early childhood.

The Shaping Us project, launched on Tuesday, 31 January, is intended to influence attitudes towards how a child’s early years shapes the adult they become.

A 90-second claymation film accompanies the campaign, showing how development of “Layla” from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment.

The Princess of Wales said it is “essential” to “know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults.”

