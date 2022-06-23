Kate Middleton lends a hand in art session at children’s hospice

Kate Middleton helped youngsters with their artwork at a children’s hospice on Thursday (23 June), telling one girl “don’t be shy” as the eight-year-old painted her hand.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices - which was opened by Princess Diana in 1989 - alongside her husband Prince William.

The couple were greeted by cheers and a round of applause by school children from the region, who waved flags upon their arrival during Children’s Hospice Week.

