Kate Middleton was taught photography by a talented relative

Kate Middleton is a fan of photography, and frequently shares incredible images she has taken of her children... But where did she pick up the skill?

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is a woman of many talents, but her knack for taking pictures is something which has been passed down through the generations.

The royal’s husband has shared that her grandfather, Peter Middleton, who introduced her to photography.

Prince William recently said: “Her grandfather was a very good photographer.

“It was him who taught her how to take photographs”.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.