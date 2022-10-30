The Princess of Wales has urged those suffering from an addiction to not let shame hold them back from seeking help on the first day of Addiction Awareness Week.

Kate, patron of addiction recovery charity The Forward Trust, said addiction is “a serious health condition” and “not a choice”.

In the video, the Duchess of Cambridge appears to be speaking from home as she sits on a couch with framed family photographs visible behind her.

“Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality," she said.

