Katherine Heigl recreates iconic 27 dresses dance at Emmys afterparty

Katherine Heigl recreated her iconic dance from the film 27 Dresses at an Emmys afterparty in Los Angeles.

After presenting an award alongside her Grey’s Anatomy castmates, she revived the scene from the rom-com in a strapless red Reem Acra gown at the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys afterparty on 15 January.

When DJ Benjamin Walker saw the Hollywood actress on the dancefloor, he said he knew he had to play the song ‘Bennie And The Jets’ by Elton John, which played during a scene in which she and actor James Marsden dance on a bar counter.

“I love a good rom-com so when I saw Katherine Heigl, I knew immediately there was one song to end the night and one song only,” the DJ wrote in an Instagram post on 16 January.