Seal uses mussel farm to hide from pod of killer whales

A harbour seal cleverly escaped the wrath of a pod of killer whales by finding an innovative hiding spot.

Drone footage, captured by Nick McCaffrey, shows the seal seeking safety between two lines of a mussel farm off the coast of the Shetland Islands.

The chase went on for 40 minutes before the seal ventured out into the open water.

Experts believe that aquatic mammals are adapting their behaviour in response to artificial structures, such as this farm.

