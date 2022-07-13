Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have a kid

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed it was his dream “to have a kid”.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, set to air on Thursday (14 July).

“I’m so excited for that chapter, that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now”, said Davidson.

The King of Staten Island actor, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.

