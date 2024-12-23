Kim Kardashian covers Santa Baby with bizarre music video crawling through house

Kim Kardashian covered “Santa Baby” with an accompanying bizarre music video.

The reality TV star, 44, wore a blonde wig and crawled around the floor of a house with accompanying chaotic, religious and often surreal scenes around her.

Kardashian has produced the song with her brother-in-law Travis Barker via his DTA Records and her Kimsaprincess, Inc company.

The music video also features a cameo from Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin, who is shown as the person filming the bizarre sequence while dressed as Santa Claus.