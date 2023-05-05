King Charles chats with royal fans on Mall ahead of coronation

King Charles III met royal fans down the Mall in London on Friday, 5 May, ahead of his coronation.

His Majesty told well-wishers who waited in the rain for a glimpse of the monarch that he hoped they “didn’t get too wet” as he went on a walkabout near Buckingham Palace.

Fans have been lining up on the Mall for several days, eager to secure a prime spot to watch the coronation procession when it passes through the Mall.

