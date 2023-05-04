A fan of the royal family told reporters that he “self-discharged” from hospital to camp along The Mall ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

The man, named Bartley, was interviewed on Thursday morning (4 May) as he sat in a camping chair close to Buckingham Palace.

“I’m not too well, but I’m still here. I was recently in hospital and self-discharged yesterday purely so I could be here,” he explained.

Bartley added that he’s sleeping in his chair because government guidance said tents are not allowed.

