First look: King Charles coronation coin released by Royal Mint

Fifty pence coins marking the King’s coronation will start appearing in circulation from today (Thursday), giving people the opportunity to “find a piece of history” in their change, the Royal Mint has announced.

Five million of the coins, celebrating Charles’s coronation earlier this year, will be received by the Post Office and UK bank branches.

Rebecca Morgan, director of the commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This is a special moment for the nation, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change.”