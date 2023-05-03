A history of coronation mishaps and mistakes

King Charles III will be coronated on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, in a service that will be broadcast to millions of people around the world.

His historic coronation follows centuries of royal tradition, but the ancient ceremony has not always gone to plan.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, take a look at the moments that monarchs have faced embarrassment during their coronations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.