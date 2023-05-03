Members of the royal family are “relieved” the Duchess of Sussex isn’t attending King Charles III’s coronation, a royal biographer has claimed.

Speaking to This Morning, Omid Scobie said Meghan is aware she is often “in the spotlight” whenever she steps foot in the UK.

“She’s protecting her peace, she is aware of how much of the spotlight goes on her,” he said.

“I would say so,” Scobie added, when asked by Phillip Schofield if some members of the family will be “quite relieved” Meghan isn’t coming.

