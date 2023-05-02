Swearing an oath to King Charles III is “un-British” and “decisive”, Patrick Jephson, former private secretary to Princess Diana, has said.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Mr Jephson suggested “there are thousands of people who serve the crown without having to take any fancy oath of allegiance”.

“It just feels to me, un-British. And I think it’s divisive. From now on, ‘Did you take it? Didn’t you?’ Immediately, we’re off on a divided foot,” Mr Jephson said.

“We don’t need people to tell us, ‘You’ve got to say this.’”

