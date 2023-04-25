What happened at the last coronation in the UK?

The last coronation of a monarch in the UK was in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in a deeply religious ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Spectators began to bed down as early as 48 hours from the ceremony even in atrocious weather, and street parties banished the hardship of rationing and shortages after the Second World War.

King Charles III has said he has “vivid” memories of his mother’s coronation, such as thousands of people chanting “We want the Queen” outside Buckingham Palace.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.