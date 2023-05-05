King Charles meets royal fan who says he was at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

King Charles III chatted with a royal fan on the Mall who said he watched Queen Elizabeth II's coronation from exactly the same spot.

During a walkabout on Friday, 5 May, His Majesty spoke with well-wishers who lined the road near Buckingham Palace ahead of his coronation the following day.

"I was here 70 years ago, in exactly the same position," the fan told the King.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also greeted crowds lining the central London road ahead of the weekend celebrations.

