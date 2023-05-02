King Charles III arrived at Westminster on Tuesday afternoon (2 May) for a celebratory reception ahead of his coronation this weekend.

The monarch was seen driving into the Palace of Westminster where he will be introduced to members of the Houses of Parliament.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, and Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, were expected to attend on Tuesday.

Charles will be coronated on Saturday 6 May alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.