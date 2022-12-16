Dancing King: Charles dances with holocaust survivors ahead of Hanukkah

King Charles III joined holocaust survivors to enjoy some pre-Hanukkah celebrations at a Jewish community centre.

This clip shows the King dancing with attendees at the reception as a band performed at JW3 in north London.

His Majesty also met students from a local school as they wrapped gifts for the surrounding community, and volunteers as they prepped food for their food bank.

The pre-Hanukkah event is held every year by JW3 for survivors, who regularly attend social and education programmes at the centre.

