King Charles opens rural skills centre at stately home he helped save

King Charles met schoolchildren at the opening of a rural skills centre on Saturday, 16 September, at the estate of a stately home in Scotland he helped save.

His Majesty met students learning about sustainable farming at the MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre on the Dumfries House estate in East Ayrshire.

In 2007, the then Prince of Wales led a consortium that paid £45 million for the dilapidated estate in a bid to save it from ruin.

The multimillion-pound centre is intended to make the agricultural sector more accessible to those with no connection to it including school leavers, job hunters, and secondary school pupils.