Snake wranglers in Thailand used their bare hands to catch a deadly king cobra from a man’s house.

An animal rescue team were called to remove the venomous snake from a house in Chonburi province Wednesday, 10 January.

They found the reptile hiding in a corner of a storage room and use poles to lure it out.

Snake catcher Kamolwan Thongdaeng, 39, then dragged the 13ft-long snake by its tail into an open space where they began to square off.

In one quick swoop, the wrangler pins the snake’s head down with her hand and keeps its jaw shut tight.

The king cobra was sealed inside a sack and later freed into a forest.